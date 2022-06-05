Library's top 10

Top titles checked out in May from the

Allen County Public Library

FICTION

1 “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2 “Dream Town” by David Baldacci

3 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4 “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

5 “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline

6 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

7 “The Match”by Harlan Coben

8 “The Maid” by Nita Prose

9 “The Investigator” by John Sandford

10 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle

NONFICTION

1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You'll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

2 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard

3 “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns

4 “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli

5 “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown

6 “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

7 “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr

8 “The Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before” by Kendra Adachi

9 “M Is for Mama: A Rebellion Against Mediocre Motherhood” by Abbie Halberstadt

10 “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas” by Jennifer Raff