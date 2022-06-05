Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Top titles checked out in May from the
Allen County Public Library
FICTION
1 “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2 “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
3 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4 “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
5 “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
6 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
7 “The Match”by Harlan Coben
8 “The Maid” by Nita Prose
9 “The Investigator” by John Sandford
10 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
NONFICTION
1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You'll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
2 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard
3 “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
4 “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli
5 “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown
6 “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
7 “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr
8 “The Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before” by Kendra Adachi
9 “M Is for Mama: A Rebellion Against Mediocre Motherhood” by Abbie Halberstadt
10 “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas” by Jennifer Raff
