Sunday, June 05, 2022 1:00 am
Local book notes
The Journal Gazette
Author: Latissha Williams
“Should I ...?”: a memoir showing how God is always a very present help in times of trouble
Available: Amazon.com, Half Price Books
Cost: $19.99
Author: Nick Goodnight, Mark L. Quarto
“Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles”: contains fundamental concepts and information designed to help students become entry-level electrical technicians
Available: Amazon, cdxlearning.com
Cost: $98.08
Author: Kathryn A Zolman
“Are You a Pineapple?”: Kevin knows his new puppy is special, but he's about to find out just how smart she is.
Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble
Cost: $15.95
Author: Don Dimberio
“The Sisters from Campobasso”: an 83-year-old son of an Italian immigrant shares his gut-wrenching and fascinating family story
Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other sellers
Cost: $4.99 (Kindle), $14.99, $23.99
