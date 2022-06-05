Local book notes

Author: Latissha Williams

“Should I ...?”: a memoir showing how God is always a very present help in times of trouble

Available: Amazon.com, Half Price Books

Cost: $19.99

Author: Nick Goodnight, Mark L. Quarto

“Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles”: contains fundamental concepts and information designed to help students become entry-level electrical technicians

Available: Amazon, cdxlearning.com

Cost: $98.08

Author: Kathryn A Zolman

“Are You a Pineapple?”: Kevin knows his new puppy is special, but he's about to find out just how smart she is.

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble

Cost: $15.95

Author: Don Dimberio

“The Sisters from Campobasso”: an 83-year-old son of an Italian immigrant shares his gut-wrenching and fascinating family story

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other sellers

Cost: $4.99 (Kindle), $14.99, $23.99