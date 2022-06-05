New library books

The following books on science are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Greatest Polar Expedition of All Time: The Arctic Mission to the Epicenter of Climate Change” by Markus Rex

In this eye-opening journey to the end of the Earth, the leader of a year-long mission to the epicenter of climate change, involving 20 countries and hundreds of researchers, describes an Arctic that is vastly altered by warming but that still has a chance to be saved.

“How the World Really Works: The Science Behind How We Got Here and Where We're Going” by Vaclav Smil

A distinguished professor emeritus at the University of Manitoba examines seven of the most fundamental realities governing our survival and prosperity, such as energy, food production, globalization and our environment and its future.

“Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist” by Frans De Waal

A world-renowned primatologist and author of “Mama's Last Hug” uses the behavior of chimpanzees and bonobos to demonstrate that biology does not automatically support traditional gender roles based on gender and biological sex in human societies.

“There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World” by Carlo Rovelli

One of the world's most prominent physicists takes us on an accessible and enlightening journey through science, literature, philosophy and politics across time and space in this intellectual portal to the universe.

“Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential, Fulfilling Society's Promise” by Dana Suskind

A world-class pediatric surgeon, social scientist and best-selling author presents a revelatory new look at the neuroscience of early childhood development – and how it can guide us toward a future in which every child has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

“How to Take over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain” by Ryan North

Drawing on known science and real-world technologies, a best-selling author and award-winning comics writer presents a tongue-in-cheek guide for would-be supervillains, with tips on finding the perfect secret base, controlling the weather and never dying.