“This is Penny. Penelope Calvin. I think I’m your daughter.”
Mika Suzuki never expected to pick up the phone and hear a handful of words that would change the course of her adult life. Yet in her mid-30s, reeling after losing yet another job and boyfriend (all while sharing a ramshackle house with her best friend), she finds herself nearly speechless when the baby she gave up for adoption is calling her 16 years later.
Unsure of what Penny wants, Mika wonders how she could ever live up to anybody else’s expectations when she can’t even live up to her own.
Emiko Jean represents the genre of domestic fiction flawlessly in “Mika in Real Life.” Jean takes a deep dive into the complicated relationships between mothers and daughters from several angles, including the aspect of adoption.
Not only does the author examine the dysfunction between Mika and her own mother, she elaborates on how being Japanese immigrants caused some of the disconnect between them.
Jean counters Mika’s issues with her strict traditional culture by revealing Penny’s desire to know more about her Japanese roots, hoping to fill a void her white adoptive parents couldn’t entirely grasp.
“Mika in Real Life” deals with heavy topics including sexual assault, racism, death and estranged relationships, in addition to adoption. Readers may shy away from such a laundry list of possibly triggering subjects, but Jean does a thorough job of shining light on tough subjects while also injecting hope and humor at the right moments to lighten the overall feel of the book.
For example, to deal with all of her messy life issues, Mika fabricates a shiny new life to impress her biological daughter. The perfect job, the right guy and a beautiful home need to become reality before Penny visits. This introduces a note of levity by creating hijinks and mishaps along the way as Mika tries to keep up her charade of being successful in all aspects of her life.
For what I can only guess is to lighten the mood even more, Jean throws in an unexpected, and what some may deem unnecessary, romantic storyline for Mika. While it does allow for more humor and a bit of heat, readers may have benefited more if those pages were used to flesh out more of the other character relationships. The love interest was also highly predictable, which slightly took away from the elevated writing style and polished flow through the rest of the book.
Though Mika is painted as a woman who has fallen through the cracks and has failed at every facet of life, there is something extremely endearing about her character. Rooting for her to pull off the “new shiny life” scheme becomes as natural as breathing.
Mika clearly has hopes and dreams she left behind after experiencing great trauma early on in life. Living in fear and feeling as though she has disappointed many people along the way, it’s only natural that Mika has trouble believing in herself and realizing her self-worth.
Jean realized how relatable those feelings are and utilized that knowledge to deliver a book full of emotion and insight with “Mika in Real Life.”
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.