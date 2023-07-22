Fort Wayne native Kekla Magoon will discuss her writing during an appearance in her hometown on Aug. 31.
Her talk at the Allen County Public Library, sponsored by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards, will begin at 6 p.m.
Magoon works for the Vermont College of Fine Arts, where she received her master’s degree. She also holds a degree from Northwestern University.
Her works include “The Season of Styx Malone,” “The Rock and the River” and “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award.
Her other honors include the Margaret A. Edwards Award, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, the John Steptoe New Talent Award, four Coretta Scott King Book Awards, the Walter Dean Myers Award and an NAACP Image Award.
In a news release, Magoon said: “I consider starting a dialogue about race and social justice to be an important aspect of the writing I do. At the core of my work is the link between storytelling and civic engagement, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with Hoosiers from across the state about those themes and how they can share their own stories.”
Magoon also will visit with students from Kekionga and Lakeside middle schools. She will be joined by local author Dori Graham for her library appearance.