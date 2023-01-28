“In real life, joy comes in a rush, so fast, so sweet, she can’t hold on to it. She bends over, breathing hard, and what stays with her is the trying. Not the moment she pulled up, but all the hours falling.”
Fitting the mold as a coming-of-age story, “Sam” is a novel that follows a young girl into early adulthood, detailing her struggles and triumphs along the way. Author Allegra Goodman gives readers a look into what it’s like to grow from a confident 7-year-old who knows no limits into an insecure 19-year-old woman with doubts about her worth and future.
Sam’s childhood is far from stable as she and her younger brother are raised by her single mother and a father who is notorious for not showing up when it really matters. As a young girl, Sam idolizes her father because (when he isn’t struggling with addiction) he talks about his dreams for her and helps her see the potential she possesses. After he introduces her to the sport of climbing, Sam can’t ignore her desire to return to the gym and immediately becomes a dedicated climber-in-training.
Joining the climbing team gives Sam a new sense of purpose and helps her overcome some of her insecurities about not fitting in anywhere. Just as she meets new friends and starts to gain confidence, life starts to crumble.
Goodman details experiences that Sam must endure as she grows – falling in love, losing a loved one and being taken advantage of by someone she trusted. All of the emotions felt in these situations become fuel for Sam’s fire, but how she uses that fire within herself is yet another conflict: Will she push herself to reach for her dreams or will she fizzle out and cave to the expectations of others?
“Sam” is full of complicated life topics that would paint a vivid portrait of what it would be like to grow up with a difficult home life. Unfortunately Goodman misses the mark and doesn’t quite bring enough color to the picture.
A lack of connection with readers thanks to simplistic writing and flat details leaves much to be desired from page to page. The narrative itself has potential and definitely tells a coming-of-age story, but it’s missing the depth and certain rawness that should come with sensitive subject matter.
Readers don’t get that vulnerable, intimate connection with the main character that would normally grip them through the last page.
There are definitely some poignant scenes throughout “Sam,” but the constant struggle to connect with the characters makes it difficult to care about the story as a whole. If Goodman could have plucked more of the raw emotions out of Sam and dropped them on the page, readers may have felt more invested in her life and the outcome of her story.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.