“A person’s troubles are not measured by the size of those troubles, but by how much they weigh on the individual carrying them.”
Maddie, a daughter of Ghanaian immigrants, has been forced to grow up quickly. At the age of 25, she has already been taking care of herself and her ailing father for years while her mother (who insists on calling her Maame) spends most of her time in Ghana.
Maddie’s brother, James, left home years ago without any thoughts of returning to help. Sometimes Maddie wonders whether she will ever get to start living her own life or if her people-pleasing ways will continue to block her path to happiness.
Jessica George sets the bar high with her debut novel, “Maame.” In an author’s note, George writes, “I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to immortalize you in print, our wordless memories trapped within paper and ink.” Therein she is speaking of her late father, whose loss she uses as inspiration for her sincere and heartfelt writing.
George develops Maddie’s character with such depth and intimacy that the reader feels as if they are sitting in the same room watching her care for her father or at work witnessing her struggles as the only Black woman there.
Finally getting her chance to move out of the family home when her mother returns from Ghana, Maddie is on a quest to start living. Figuring out who she wants to be is more challenging than she first thought. As a late bloomer from the Ghanaian culture, she realizes she has a lot to learn about being an independent woman in her mid-20s.
Throughout the book, George’s phenomenal prose permeates not only the heavy parts, but the light-hearted moments as well.
Stumbling through many firsts – from having roommates to drinking alcohol to pursuing intimate relationships – Maddie starts to realize how complicated balancing all the facets of life can be.
Relationships are hard to navigate, especially when she has only experienced the familial kind. The guilt she feels about leaving her father for the dream of a new, exciting life eats away at her even though it’s her time to finally put herself first.
When Maddie thinks she’s finding her groove, tragedy hits close and sends her into a tailspin, causing her to question everything. Grief, regret and guilt consume her, and the path forward seems impossible.
When forced to stop and truly look inward, Maddie starts to wonder whether she is actually finding herself or just continuing to be what everyone expects in order to gain acceptance and avoid conflict.
George exquisitely captures the struggles of a bicultural woman navigating a life heavy with responsibility and burden. Maddie has given so much of herself to others as a selfless Ghanaian daughter and sister holding her family together. As admirable as her actions are, does she not deserve to be taken care of and loved as well?
Jessica George compels readers to ponder this question (along with many others) in her stunningly flawless debut, “Maame.”
