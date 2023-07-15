If you’ve been wondering when Americans began to truly distrust the government, read “The Last Honest Man” by James Risen.
Risen is a former Journal Gazette writer whose investigatory journalism has earned him two Pulitzer Prizes. Working with his son, Thomas, also a journalist, Risen has produced a fascinating account of the life and works of a near-forgotten U.S. senator from Idaho named Frank Church.
The first half of this book follows a pretty standard biographical pathway. In 1956, at age 32, Church won election to the Senate, looking so young, Risen notes, that visitors to the Capitol sometimes mistook him for a congressional page. Besides a youthful countenance, Church brought strong oratorical and leadership skills to his job. He also grew to display a clear sense of American values and the moral courage to call out wrongdoing even when it may have been politically unwise.
In 1964, Church voted for the crucial Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that led to a dramatic increase in American involvement in the Vietnam War. But he quickly came to regret that vote, Risen writes, and became an early and elegant critic of the conflict.
In a 1968 speech that now seems sadly prescient, he characterized the nuclear standoff between the U.S. and the USSR and the ever-deepening Vietnam War as part of a pattern of “war prolonged and unending” that “… pervades and brutalizes our culture.”
His stance on Vietnam exposed Church to the wrath of President Lyndon Johnson, a fellow Democrat, as well as a growing line of ideological enemies. In the 1970s, Church’s decision to take on leadership of a groundbreaking Senate committee looking into the misdeeds of U.S. intelligence agencies stemmed from his same unease about what he began to call “American imperialism,” and courted the anger of another president, Gerald Ford.
After the Axis powers were vanquished in World War II, the newly created Central Intelligence Agency and other clandestine services turned their efforts toward preventing the spread of communism abroad and at home. A dirty-tricks mentality even ethical purists might condone in the fight against the Nazis was now turned on people with whom their country was not, ostensibly, at war – sometimes including our own citizens. When the dirty-tricksters didn’t have explicit orders to violate the law, another rationale sufficed: They were trying to do what the president wanted without “compromising” the presidency by getting explicit permission.
After a little more than a year of investigations and hearings – most of them behind closed doors – the select committee presented the nation with a Pandora’s box of deception and dirty tricks by the CIA, FBI, NSA and other intelligence agencies:
• Plots to kill Fidel Castro and other foreign leaders.
• Studies that used unsuspecting American citizens to test drugs for psychological warfare.
• Programs to surveil and harass those the government considered to be subversive – including a crude attempt by the FBI to pressure Martin Luther King Jr. into committing suicide.
Risen and I joined The Journal Gazette at practically the same time in the late 1970s. He left a couple of years later for a succession of larger newspapers, and those of us who knew him in his early years watched approvingly as he spent much of his career bringing unnecessarily hidden government actions to light.
He reported on the intelligence war after 9/11, detailed waste and corruption in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, and told the story of a botched undercover operation against Iran.
That story led the Justice Department to demand he identify a key source, something he risked jail to resist. After a seven-year battle, the Justice Department finally gave up on trying to break Risen’s principled resolve, but a former CIA employee suspected of being the leaker was imprisoned nonetheless.
Risen has said he embarked on this book because after decades of writing about unsavory characters, he wanted to concentrate on someone he admired for a change.
Risen and his son unflinchingly note Church’s flaws, including elements of the classically vain, ambitious politician that were sometimes on display as he struggled to hold onto his Senate seat in an increasingly conservative Idaho. More often, he seemed to put the country ahead of his own career, as when he delayed opening what could have been a promising campaign for the 1976 presidential nomination until his select committee had almost finished its work. The health of our democracy has turned on such decisions.
The Church Committee’s work was the first serious effort to bring congressional oversight to a secret and morally ambiguous bureaucracy. It led, as the Risens note, to significant reforms.
One could also contend that its findings, coupled with the revelations of Watergate and other transgressions during that era, helped nurture an unfortunate worldview that attributes every national shortcoming, setback or unexplained occurrence on the “deep state,” shadowy elites and imagined conspiracies.
This has led to delusions arguably as damaging to democracy as the actual schemes Church and his colleagues unmasked.
If so, culpability rests with the perpetrators, not the investigators. Trust in government is easier to lose than to regain. But the real antidote to paranoia is a government that operates in a principled, transparent manner. Frank Church understood that all those decades ago.
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.