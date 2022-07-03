Jeffrey Krull is retired as director of the Allen County Public Library system, but books remain a big part of his life.
Krull’s debut, the novel “Single Wing: A Story of Boyhood, Friendship and Football,” was released Tuesday by Mission Point Press of Traverse City, Michigan.
In a news release put out by the publisher, Krull describes his work and its main character: “The book is definitely fiction, but it draws on experiences, people, places and friendships from my younger years in western New York. The first-person narrator, Chris Simpson, is not supposed to be me. My father wasn’t an alcoholic. I have no brothers or sisters. But some parts of my life and personality are shared by Chris.
“I guess writing this story had been kind of percolating in my imagination for some time, maybe five or 10 years. I had this picture in my mind of our high school football practice field, across the street from the high school, and the smell of rotten eggs in the air from the paper mills, and the bright glow of poured molten steel from the steel mills lighting up the gray sky as the sun was going down,” Krull added. “I just had the urge to see if I could tell a story about that place, that world.”
Krull, who retired from the library in 2014, describes himself as “a mildly compulsive writer.”
“I’ve been writing a daily journal for almost 40 years,” he said, “and since the early years’ entries were handwritten, it fills many boxes.
“Over the years, I would sometimes wonder about how different authors went about writing their novels. It struck me as a daunting task,” he added. “But as the idea for the football/friendship novel continued to nag at me, I decided why not give it a try!”
Now living in Florida, Krull is a graduate of Massachusetts’ Williams College and holds a library science degree from SUNY-Buffalo. His 322-page softcover novel retails for $16.95 and is available in bookstores and at amazon.com.