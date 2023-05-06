“The Keeper” is a book that does so many things, and does them well.
In just over 300 brisk pages, Kelcey Ervick tells nothing less than the story of her life, filtered through the impact of 1971’s Title IX Education Amendment (authored by Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh), which prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools and had a seismic impact on girls’ and women’s sports.
“The Keeper” (billed as a graphic memoir) carries off a tricky balancing act, telling the story of Ervick and her soccer teammates as they struggle to grow into adulthood, maintain delicate friendships and battle blatant sexism (at the national championships, the media ask the group of teenage girls which of them will be the first to get pregnant), while also placing their stories in the larger context of women’s sports over the past century.
It’s an astonishingly, sneakily ambitious book, about so many things: how society limits our dreams, and we go along with it; how we shed, then reincorporate, our old selves multiple times throughout our lives; and how we are all, ultimately, on the same team.
But before all that, “The Keeper” opens with a sense of magical realism, as a flock of cardinals traverses the Ohio River and transforms into the girls of the Cardinals soccer team out of Cincinnati.
There are other touches of the magical and surreal, as well. A team dad is referred to as “a cyborg in cut-off jeans.” Ervick’s illustration of him shows a regular dad in regular cut-offs, holding a regular, clunky camcorder from the 1980s. But the words present a more fanciful visual that cuts against it, and brings us into the young soccer players’ vivid imaginations.
Along with Ervick’s own memories, this book is clearly the result of deep research, both into the historical facts and figures, and into Ervick’s own childhood, through journal entries, newspaper clippings, videotape and other first-hand documents.
The gorgeous, shifting art style also reflects this combination of research and recollection. In scenes that rely on memory, the figures often feel intentionally half-formed, the art style rougher, the linework and colors slightly misaligned. A row of trophies forms abstract shapes; a row of featureless, girl-shaped figures walk by one another, stating that familiar refrain: “good game.”
By contrast, historical figures are far more well-defined – sharper in our collective memories than our own individual childhoods. The same can be said for images less reliant on memory, such as re-creations of photographs and a full-page portrait of the present-day Ervick.
“The Keeper” is the product of a masterful storyteller, with an extraordinary level of control over her craft and a gift for subtle emotional devastation. This book rarely lingers over the pain of growing up; at one point Ervick writes, “by the final scene, we had lost the nationals, lost our virginity, and lost 2 of our fathers,” then immediately moves on.
But the accumulation of detail, the high level of insight and honesty, add up to a powerful story that will stay with you for years to come.
Paul Allor is a comic book writer known for their work on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “GI Joe” and “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” as well as creator-owned books such as “Hollow Heart,” “Monstro Mechanica” and “Past the Last Mountain,” among others. They are also a writing instructor. They live in Indianapolis with their blind rescue dachshund. This review was supplied by Indiana Humanities.