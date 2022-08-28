Works by Fort Wayne’s Ashley C. Ford and Helen Frost have been named winners of the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.
Ford’s “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” was saluted as the best debut work. The book describes the complexity of her childhood in Fort Wayne in a family fragmented by incarceration, the changes in adolescence that draw unwanted attention from men, and a journey to bring together the threads of identity to understand complicated familial love.
Frost’s “All He Knew” was selected as best in the middle grades category. A novel in verse inspired by true events, her work involves a young deaf boy during World War II, the sister who loves him and the conscientious objector who helps him.
Supported by Glick Philanthropies and powered by Indiana Humanities, the Indiana Authors Awards are conferred every other year. Honorees have the opportunity to participate in an annual statewide speaker program and connect with readers, teachers and students. Each winner receives $5,000, a hand-crafted award and the opportunity to make a $500 donation to an Indiana library.