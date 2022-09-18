Ron Suskind has spent much of a distinguished career covering the kinds of things Washington journalists are expected to cover. He’s written for The Wall Street Journal, Esquire and The New York Times Magazine, won the Pulitzer Prize and authored impactful books about political and social issues.
In Fort Wayne Monday, he will be discussing a far more personal story – his family’s efforts to deal with his son Owen’s autism.
It is a riveting, ultimately inspiring story that begins with fear and frustration as Suskind and his wife, Cornelia, struggle to reconnect with a strangely unhinged and uncommunicative young son. But it slowly becomes a journey of understanding, as the Suskinds discover that their son has learned to see and describe the world through the animated Disney movies he loves. That revelation offered a pathway for Ron, Cornelia, Owen and his older brother, Walt, to communicate with one another and move forward as a family.
The book “Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes and Autism” was published in 2014. “Life, Animated,” the documentary film, debuted two years later, won multiple Emmys and was nominated for an Academy Award.
“It was a difficult decision,” Suskind said. “We spent many, many hours talking about whether we should do a book and open up our family to the wide world. I’ve lived a very public life, obviously – my family has not.
“We thought a lot about what this would mean for Owen,” Suskind said. “If there was any issue in which this was not in his best interests, we of course would not have done it.”
Owen, then a teenager, still had a unique way of relating to the world, but he also was developing a growing understanding of it. He had told his parents, “I want people to know me for who I am because they often don’t.”
Beyond Owen’s unique and remarkable story, the book and documentary also offer readers and viewers a deeper understanding of all those who fall within the group of developmental disabilities known as autism spectrum disorders.
The reaction was “extraordinary,” Suskind said. “We went around the country as a family and spoke to huge audiences,” he said. “That was the first time many of them had ever really, really spent time with someone on the spectrum – to understand, in all its complexities, what that meant.”
Many Americans had formed their impression of such disorders through the 1988 film “Rain Man,” which starred Dustin Hoffman as an autistic man with savant abilities, such as being able to do complex math or recall large sets of facts almost instantly. Such a combination of autism and savant syndrome is rare, yet for years families such as the Suskinds had to explain why their autistic child couldn’t recite obscure lists or rapidly count toothpicks scattered on the ground, as Hoffman’s character could.
Hoffman’s performance was “brilliant and sensitive,” Suskind said. “But there’s so much more to autism than that. First, every person on the spectrum – they’re all as different from everyone else as those in the neurotypical community are from one another.
“People on the spectrum are just extreme versions of you and me,” Suskind continued. “They’re just like us, but they have strong expressions of certain human qualities that are often very, very vivid and powerful expressions of those qualities that are common to all people.
“For many years, the strong interests of people on the spectrum were seen as obsessions. They’re not – they’re passions … And I would say to people, these passions are not prisons, they’re pathways.”
Suskind believes public understanding is growing. People are beginning to accept the idea that “disabled” children are actually “differently enabled” – perhaps in need of special programs and support but still able to attend regular schools instead of being sent away to institutions, and still aspiring toward employment and essentially “normal” lives.
One of the book’s most moving passages relates how Owen – once unable to say more than what seemed to be gibberish – arose at his bar mitzvah and told the gathering that he feels like “a special person because God made me special. God gave me strength and courage and a big heart.”
“God,” Owen said, “wants us to treat everyone in our life like they’re special, too.”
That tie to Judaism will be part of Suskind’s talk Monday, as well.
“The values and concepts of Judaism are rooted in respecting and learning from others – that’s part of the Jewish way,” he said. “The idea that every person is a unique creation … a celebration of differences. That is part of Jewish teaching.”
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.