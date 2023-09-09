Americans who remember World War II are few; too soon, they will all have passed away. Thankfully, books such as “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal” will be here to keep memories of that era alive.
There are books that purport to capture the grand sweep of the conflict. Others invite the reader to imagine the conflict through the eyes of individuals who lived it – a world revealed, if you will, in a few grains of sand. Barbara Olenyik Morrow and Ellen England’s new book is based on the observations of two Hoosiers, Bill Husselman and Mary Brandon, who served their country in Europe.
Their families knew each other, but the two weren’t in touch until after they returned to Auburn. Less than a year after the war, they decided to marry and raise a family.
Bill passed away in 1977; Mary died in 1994. Their saga was preserved in a treasure trove of letters home that their daughters, Ann Thomas and England, inherited. A retired librarian, England transcribed the letters and put the collection in order.
Bill’s and Mary’s letters home are filled with the kind of thoughts and details the internet’s instant chats have made obsolete. Imagining Bill’s and Mary’s families back in Auburn scrutinizing those letters with a mix of worry, pride and wonder is part of the magic of this book.
An attorney who lived with his parents and practiced with his father in Auburn, Bill enlisted in spring 1942 and was assigned to the Army Air Corps. As he began a year of stateside training, his letters home depicted the worries, complaints and occasional chuckles of military life as he and thousands of others trained, shuffled among domestic bases and waiting to learn when and where they were eventually going to be deployed overseas.
“We will only be held here for from three to six weeks – thank God!” He wrote his family from his first training post in Missouri. “We (five of us) are living in a tent with an open door. A bitter cold rain has been falling all day, A small coke stove is in the tent but it won’t work, so we’ve really been in a bad way all day. I’m writing this with the winter overcoat on. Strangely enough, none of us have caught colds.”
Bill was deployed, first to England, then to France and Germany. He became a military police lieutenant in the Third Army, led by the famously relentless Gen. George Patton. The tone of his letters became more reflective, and his mildly sardonic voice became that of a man hardened by what he was seeing.
Bill arrived at Buchenwald, one of the largest of the barbaric German concentration camps, soon after it was liberated. He wrote that what he saw left him “physically and mentally sick. … Words cannot describe the human misery – nor the bestial nature of those who operated the place,” he wrote his parents.
Whether the average German citizen could have mitigated the Nazis’ worst depredations is still debated, but Bill could perhaps be forgiven for the bitterness he expressed toward everyone in the vanquished Reich in subsequent letters. He reported a pointed lack of remorse when he decided, as an officer, to force Germans out of a residential building to make room for some U.S. troops. “On the whole, these people are paying plenty for their delusions about the Master Race and all that,” he wrote.
Mary, a music supervisor for Auburn schools who also lived with her parents, felt the pull of service to her country as strongly as Bill, signing up with the Red Cross in early 1943.
After she reported for duty in Washington, D.C., she was deployed first to North Africa and later to a series of Italian cities as the Allies marched north. Her letters home contained fewer complaints than Bill’s and more details about everyday life in the beautiful cities and countrysides of Italy.
She was always stationed well behind the battle lines, and her letters, often peppered with details about food, clothing, gifts and socializing, sometimes seem to determinedly ignore the proximity of fear and chaos. But Mary doesn’t flinch from the effects of the war as she describes the emotionally and physically drained soldiers sent to the Red Cross facilities for a few days of rest and relief.
“Mother, I’m so proud of these boys,” she wrote from a recreational club she had been assigned to in a converted palace in Caserta, north of Naples. “They are the bravest in the world and are having a mighty tough time of it. All they can think of is getting home – some have been away for two years and have been in the front lines for long periods and they are tired and homesick – poor, poor guys.”
Today, a person seeking to convey the beauty of Italy’s cities and countryside might just plaster a Facebook page with photos. Mary simply used words.
In June 1945, after the war in Europe had drawn to a close, Mary – close to returning home and suspecting she’d never be back – took a final road trip through Italy. In her report to the folks back home, she described a visit to Venice in prose so evocative and wistful you can almost hear the melodies echoing through the canals 78 years later.
“In the morning we poked around in the shops, looked at beautiful expensive Venetian lace and glass all beyond our poor pocket books. … In the evening after a dance at the hotel we rode in Gondolas to cool off a bit with the musicians in the same boat with us. There was a moon, the night was soft and the music made it just as romantic as you have ever read that Venice could be. As we drifted down the Grand Canal we noted a large Gondola in the middle entirely covered with lights and surrounded by other Gondolas that were all listening to the music from it. I suppose it was their idea of a Saturday night band concert, a little more beautiful and romantic than the Auburn variety, I think.”
Author Morrow, whom I have known since we were journalism students at Indiana University in the 1970s, has several well-written books to her credit, but this is her most ambitious. One might mistakenly assume that such a collection of prolific and painstaking correspondence would almost compile itself. But Morrow and England add the crucial ingredient that transforms a stack of old letters into a compelling historical narrative: context.
For readers who are a little rusty on the details of the conflict – today, that would be most of us – this book mixes in just enough of the larger historical perspective to help us make sense of Bill’s and Mary’s experiences and observations.
The two seemed to instinctively avoid writing about things that would increase their families’ worries about their safety. But no matter how chatty and upbeat they managed to be in most of their letters, they were, like almost everyone serving in Europe or Asia at the time, in significant peril. Some 400,000 American troops never made it home, and 78 Red Cross workers died overseas during the war, including, the authors note, a staffer from nearby Mishawaka.
To understand World War II, read a history book. To grasp the near-universal impact World War II had on ordinary families such as your own in towns small and large, you don’t have to read a book about every couple who went to war. You just have to read one or two like this one.
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.