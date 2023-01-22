Local horror author Paula D. Ashe will give a talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the main branch of the Allen County Library downtown.
Ashe is the author of “We Are Here to Hurt Each Other,” a collection of short stories released in February 2022. (The book quickly was listed among Amazon’s bestsellers in African American horror.)
Publisher Nictitating Books says Ashe’s 12 stories take readers “into a dark and bloody world where nothing is sacred and no one is safe. A landscape of urban decay and human degradation, this collection finds the psychic pressure points of us all, and giddily squeezes.”
A book sale will both precede and follow Ashe’s presentation, with a book signing to take place after her talk.
In addition to writing dark fiction, Ashe is an educator and diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. She serves as an associate editor for Vastarien: A Literary Journal.
Advance registration is available at acpl.libnet.info/event/7526393, on the ACPL mobile app or by calling any ACPL branch.