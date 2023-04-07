The following true-crime books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring”
by Patti McCracken
Recounts one of the most sensational and astonishing murder rings in all of modern history orchestrated by a 1920s midwife in Hungary known as Auntie Suzy who provided the women of Nagyrév with arsenic-filled vials, which were used to dispose of at least 160 men.
“We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America”
by Roxanna Asgarian
This shocking expose of the foster care and adoption systems that continue to fail America’s most vulnerable children recounts the murder-suicide of a white married couple and their six Black children, revealing a pattern of abuse and neglect that went ignored with fateful consequences.
“The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder”
by Edward Humes
After 30 years, Detective Jim Scharf and CeCe Moore solve the murder of a teenage couple with the help of genetic genealogy, which brings up questions of consent and privacy despite the fact that we have the tools to catch many of the killers responsible for about 250,000 murders in the U.S.
“Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder and Mercy”
by Alex Mar
Weaving an unforgettable narrative of an act of violence and its aftermath, this masterful work recounts the murder of Ruth Pelke, a beloved Bible teacher, at the hands of a 15-year-old Black girl, and the victim’s grandson’s ensuing campaign to spare the killer’s life in the ultimate act of forgiveness.
“Tremors in the Blood: Murder, Obsession, and the Birth of the Lie Detector”
by Amit Katwala
Touching on psychology, technology and the science of the truth, this thrilling account of the creation of the polygraph, told through gripping true-crime cases, shows how this flawed device conquered America and the world.
“Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice”
by Christine Kenneally
An award-winning journalist and author exposes the horrible events that took place in 20th-century orphanages using the stories of survivors who expose the violence, abuse, trauma and deaths that were commonplace and their quests for justice.