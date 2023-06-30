Titles checked out

from the Allen County

Public Library most frequently in June

FICTION

1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

2 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

3 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

4 “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand

5 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

6 “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

7 “Cross Down” by James Patterson, Brendan DuBois

8 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci

9 “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

10 “Identity” by Nora Roberts

NONFICTION

1 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan

2 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo

3 “Spare” by Prince Harry

4 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore

5 “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe

6 “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Dr. Peter Attia

7 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann

8 “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself” by Luke Russert

9 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

10 “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen