Titles checked out
from the Allen County
Public Library most frequently in June
FICTION
1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4 “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
5 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
6 “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
7 “Cross Down” by James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
8 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
9 “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
10 “Identity” by Nora Roberts
NONFICTION
1 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
2 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
3 “Spare” by Prince Harry
4 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
5 “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe
6 “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Dr. Peter Attia
7 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
8 “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself” by Luke Russert
9 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
10 “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” by Andy Cohen