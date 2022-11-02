Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in October
FICTION
1 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2 “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
3 “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4 “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
6 “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
7 “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford
8 “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister
9 “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks
10 “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
NONFICTION
1 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
2 “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman
3 “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa
4 “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg
5 “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” by Peter Baker, Susan Glasser
6 “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
7 “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
8 “Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar” by Jessie Inchauspe
9 “Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner
10 “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson