Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in October

FICTION

1 It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2 Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

3 The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham

4 Long Shadows” by David Baldacci

5 It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6 All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers

7 Righteous Prey” by John Sandford

8 Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister

9 Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks

10 Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

NONFICTION

1 I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

2 Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman

3 Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa

4 Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg

5 The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” by Peter Baker, Susan Glasser

6 Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

7 Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora

8 Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar” by Jessie Inchauspe

9 Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner

10 Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson