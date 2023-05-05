Titles most frequently borrowed from the Allen County
Public Library in April
FICTION
1 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2 “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
3 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
4 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
6 “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
7 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8 “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
9 “Dark Angel” by John Sandford
10 “Homecoming” by Kate Morton
NONFICTION
1 “Spare” by Prince Harry
2 “Becom-ing Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
3 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
4 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
5 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
6 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
7 “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice” by Christine Kenneally
8 “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt
9 “Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton
10 “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond