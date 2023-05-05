Titles most frequently borrowed from the Allen County

Public Library in April

FICTION

1 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

2 “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben

3 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

4 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

5 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci

6 “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls

7 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

8 “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson

9 “Dark Angel” by John Sandford

10 “Homecoming” by Kate Morton

NONFICTION

1 “Spare” by Prince Harry

2 “Becom-ing Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo

3 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore

4 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

5 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence

6 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan

7 “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice” by Christine Kenneally

8 “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt

9 “Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton

10 “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond