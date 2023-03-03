Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in February
FICTION
1 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3 “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
4 “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson, Mike Lupica
5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
6 “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
7 “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8 “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
9 “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
10 “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb
NONFICTION
1 “Spare” by Prince Harry
2 “Becom-ing Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
3 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
4 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
5 “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch
6 “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama
7 “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
8 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
9 “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom” by Ilyon Woo
10 “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann