Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in August
FICTION
1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2 “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
3 “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
4 “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
5 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
6 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
7 “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
8 “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
9 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
10 “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden
NONFICTION
1 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
2 “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D.
3 “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin
4 “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis
5 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
6 “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” by J. Randy Taraborrelli
7 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
8 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
9 “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe
10 “The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments” by Hadley Vlahos