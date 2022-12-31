Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in December
FICTION
1 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2 “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
3 “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
4 “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
5 “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich
6 “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
7 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
8 “No Plan B” by Lee Child, Andrew Child
9 “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
10 “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel
NONFICTION
1 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
2 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
3 “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
4 “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama
5 “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman
6 “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa
7 “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten
8 “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg
9 “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” by Tom Felton
10 “Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions” by Steve Martin