Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in January
FICTION
1 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3 “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson, Mike Lupica
4 “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
5 “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
6 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
7 “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
8 “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly
9 “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich
10 “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
NONFICTION
1 “Spare” by Prince Harry
2 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
3 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
4 “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry
5 “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama
6 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
7 “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa
8 “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg
9 “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman
10 “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files: A Cookbook” by Deb Perelman