Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in January

FICTION

1 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

3 “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson, Mike Lupica

4 “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham

5 “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

6 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

7 “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes

8 “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly

9 “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine” by Janet Evanovich

10 “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny

NONFICTION

1 “Spare” by Prince Harry

2 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

3 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence

4 “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry

5 “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama

6 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

7 “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” by Kelly Ripa

8 “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg

9 “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman

10 “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files: A Cookbook” by Deb Perelman