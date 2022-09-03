Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in August
FICTION
1 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
3 “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
4 “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
5 “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
6 “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister
7 “Shattered” by James Patterson, James O. Born
8 “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
9 “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
10 “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
NONFICTION
1 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
2 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
3 “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson, Chris Mooney
4 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
5 “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss
6 “Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian” by Ellen Jovin
7 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
8 “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
9 “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich
10 “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel A. van der Kolk