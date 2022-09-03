Titles most checked out from the Allen County Public Library in August

FICTION

1 It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2 The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

3 Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

4 The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci

5 The It Girl” by Ruth Ware

6 Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister

7 Shattered” by James Patterson, James O. Born

8 Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

9 All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers

10 Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

NONFICTION

1 I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

2 The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

3 Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson, Chris Mooney

4 Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

5 Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss

6 Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian” by Ellen Jovin

7 The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown

8 Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

9 Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich

10 The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel A. van der Kolk