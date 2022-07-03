Titles most frequently
checked out from
the Allen County Public Library in June
FICTION
1 “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2 “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
3 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4 “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
5 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
6 “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
7 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
8 “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts
9 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
10 “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
NONFICTION
1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
2 “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
3 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
4 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5 “Rough Draft: A Memoir” by Katy Tur
6 “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
7 “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
8 “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, a Life Rediscovered” by Melissa Gilbert
9 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli
10 “M Is for Mama: A Rebellion Against Mediocre Mother-hood” by Abbie Halberstadt