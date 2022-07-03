Titles most frequently

checked out from

the Allen County Public Library in June

FICTION

1 “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2 “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

3 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4 “Dream Town” by David Baldacci

5 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

6 “22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

7 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

8 “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

9 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle

10 “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline

NONFICTION

1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

2 “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson

3 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown

4 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

5 “Rough Draft: A Memoir” by Katy Tur

6 “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy” by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns

7 “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

8 “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, a Life Rediscovered” by Melissa Gilbert

9 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli

10 “M Is for Mama: A Rebellion Against Mediocre Mother-hood” by Abbie Halberstadt