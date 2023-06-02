Titles most frequently
checked out from the
Allen County Public Library
in May
FICTION
1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2 “Lessons in Chem-istry” by Bonnie Garmus
3 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
4 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5 “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
6 “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls
7 “Dark Angel” by John Sandford
8 “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
9 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
10 “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
NONFICTION
1 “Spare” by Prince Harry
2 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
3 “Becom-ing Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
4 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
5 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
6 “The Glu-cose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe
7 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
8 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence
9 “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice” by Christine Kenneally
10 “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself” by Luke Russert