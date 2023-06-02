Titles most frequently

checked out from the

Allen County Public Library

in May

FICTION

1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

2 “Lessons in Chem-istry” by Bonnie Garmus

3 “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci

4 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

5 “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

6 “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls

7 “Dark Angel” by John Sandford

8 “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben

9 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

10 “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson

NONFICTION

1 “Spare” by Prince Harry

2 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan

3 “Becom-ing Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo

4 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore

5 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann

6 “The Glu-cose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe

7 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

8 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence

9 “Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice” by Christine Kenneally

10 “Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself” by Luke Russert