Titles most frequently

checked out from the

Allen County Public Library

in July

FICTION

1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

2 “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand

3 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

4 “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

5 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

6 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

7 “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden

8 “Obsessed” by James Patterson, James O. Born

9 “Cross Down” by James Patterson, Brendan DuBois

10 “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware

NONFICTION

1 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan

2 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo

3 “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D.

4 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

5 “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin

6 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann

7 “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe

8 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore

9 “Pageboy” by Elliot Page

10 “The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments” by Hadley Vlahos