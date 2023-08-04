Titles most frequently
checked out from the
Allen County Public Library
in July
FICTION
1 “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
2 “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
3 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4 “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
5 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
6 “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
7 “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
8 “Obsessed” by James Patterson, James O. Born
9 “Cross Down” by James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
10 “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
NONFICTION
1 “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them” by Timothy Egan
2 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo
3 “Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D.
4 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
5 “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin
6 “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann
7 “The Glucose Goddess Method” by Jessie Inchauspe
8 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore
9 “Pageboy” by Elliot Page
10 “The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments” by Hadley Vlahos