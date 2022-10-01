Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in September.
FICTION
1 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
2 “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
3 “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister
4 “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
5 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
6 “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
7 “Desperation in Death” by J. D. Robb
8 “Blowback” by James Patterson, Brendan Dubois
9 “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
10 “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score
NONFICTION
1 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
2 “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg
3 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
4 “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” by Dr. Becky Kennedy
5 “Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner
6 “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
7 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
8 “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger
9 “Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian” by Ellen Jovin
10 “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson, Chris Mooney