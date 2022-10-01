Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in September.

FICTION

1 It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2 All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers

3 Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister

4 Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

5 The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

6 Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

7 Desperation in Death” by J. D. Robb

8 Blowback” by James Patterson, Brendan Dubois

9 Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

10 Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score

NONFICTION

1 I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

2 Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir of Friendship” by Nina Totenberg

3 The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

4 Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” by Dr. Becky Kennedy

5 Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner

6 Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora

7 The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown

8 The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger

9 Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian” by Ellen Jovin

10 Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson, Chris Mooney