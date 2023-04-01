Top titles checked out from

the Allen County Public Library in March

FICTION

1 “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

2 “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano

3 “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben

4 “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes

5 “Storm Watch” by C. J. Box

6 “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin

7 “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

8 “Pine-apple Street” by Jenny Jackson

9 “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes

10 “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

NONFICTION

1 “Spare” by Prince Harry

2 “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear” by Jinger Duggar Vuolo

3 “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

4 “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence

5 “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir” by Beth Moore

6 “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt

7 “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch

8 “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

9 “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life” by Mark Hyman, MD

10 “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry