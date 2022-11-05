Author: Thomas Volz

“The Fireman”: One year after losing one of their own in a tragic house fire, members of the Taylor (Indiana) Fire Department find themselves under attack.

Available: Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble

Cost: $4.99 to $19.99

Author: Pete Torrey

“Safe Passage Guaranteed”: The greatest high school basketball story never told before, as seen through the eyes of Indiana TV sportscaster Nick Cunningham.

Available: Amazon.com

Cost: $12.95

Author: Michelle Pranger

“Will for the Living”: A comprehensive, personalized guide that informs about medical needs in the unfortunate case the need arises.

Available: dorrancepublishing.com

Cost: $8 to $13