Author: Thomas Volz
“The Fireman”: One year after losing one of their own in a tragic house fire, members of the Taylor (Indiana) Fire Department find themselves under attack.
Available: Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble
Cost: $4.99 to $19.99
Author: Pete Torrey
“Safe Passage Guaranteed”: The greatest high school basketball story never told before, as seen through the eyes of Indiana TV sportscaster Nick Cunningham.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $12.95
Author: Michelle Pranger
“Will for the Living”: A comprehensive, personalized guide that informs about medical needs in the unfortunate case the need arises.
Available: dorrancepublishing.com
Cost: $8 to $13