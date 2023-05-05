Author: Clair
“But I Can Learn,” an autobiography that chronicles the journey of a young girl holding onto hope despite obstacles
Available: dorrancepublishing.com
Cost: $17, $22
Author: Timothy Poyner
“The Compliance Formula,” an aid to help business owners have practices in place to guarantee cybersecurity protection
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $19.95
Authors: Annie Streit, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard
“In My Heart Forever,” a story of love, acceptance and understanding the effects of Alzheimer’s disease
Available: dorrancepublishing.com
Cost: $28, $33
Author: A.R. Grosjean
“Escaping Her Past”: Kathy discovers a room filled with all things lost from her past, including a secret she’s kept from her new husband
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $7.95