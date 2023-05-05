Author: Clair

“But I Can Learn,” an autobiography that chronicles the journey of a young girl holding onto hope despite obstacles

Available: dorrancepublishing.com

Cost: $17, $22

Author: Timothy Poyner

“The Compliance Formula,” an aid to help business owners have practices in place to guarantee cybersecurity protection

Available: Amazon.com

Cost: $19.95

Authors: Annie Streit, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard

“In My Heart Forever,” a story of love, acceptance and understanding the effects of Alzheimer’s disease

Available: dorrancepublishing.com

Cost: $28, $33

Author: A.R. Grosjean

“Escaping Her Past”: Kathy discovers a room filled with all things lost from her past, including a secret she’s kept from her new husband

Available: Amazon.com

Cost: $7.95