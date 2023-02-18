In 1845, Frederick Douglass, after 20 years as a slave and seven years a free man, published his first autobiography, “Narrative of the Life of an American Slave.” In an appendix Douglass was keen to distinguish two types of Christianity that were antithetical.
Douglass first identified the “Christianity of Christ,” a faith expression known to be merciful and just, in keeping with the law, the prophets and the love of Jesus. The second type Douglass noted was “slaveholding Christianity,” which he personally experienced as cruel, corrupt and untethered from anything remotely resembling the compassionate love of Christ.
“I can see no reason, but the most deceitful one, for calling the religion of this land Christianity,” Douglass wrote. “I look upon it as the climax of all misnomers, the boldest of all frauds, and the grossest of all libels.” Douglass would later say, and often repeat: “Between the Christianity of this land, and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference.”
Fast forward to 2021. Still our nation is deeply troubled, polarized and beset with dueling Christian expressions reflecting the widest possible difference.
Obery M. Hendricks, Jr., enters the thick of today’s fray with “Christians Against Christianity: How Right-Wing Evangelicals Are Destroying Our Nation and Our Faith.” Obery offers a spirited defense of the “Christianity of Christ” and a searing critique of a vast segment of the Christian Church known as “right-wing evangelicals.”
Hendricks is careful to define his use of the “evangelical” label. It is a broad, unwieldy term (it derives from the Greek “euangelium” – “good news”) that covers a wide spectrum of Christian affiliation; it has no fixed lodging in any one church, race, class or political party.
Years ago, church historian George Marsden rather famously defined an evangelical as anybody who likes Billy Graham. Hendricks is more specific. He cites four basic tenets that typically encompass evangelical sensibilities:
1) Belief in the Bible as the ultimate authority in faith and life;
2) Belief that Jesus lived and died to atone for the sins of the world;
3) Belief that a conversion experience (being “born again”) is a requirement for heavenly salvation; and
4) Engagement in evangelistic outreach.
Right-wing evangelicals generally fall within this tent, but in a more pronounced manner. They are largely white, theologically conservative and overwhelmingly politically ensconced in the Republican Party. Furthermore, they strongly identify with Christian nationalism: the belief that the United States was formed as a Christian nation and that it is intended by God to be a Christian nation.
These are the Christians who have been most outspoken and unwavering in supporting the presidency and policies of Donald J. Trump.
According to Hendricks, right-wing evangelicals are major contributors to spreading “religious ignorance and political venom that is poisoning our society, making a mockery of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” Their quarter has also proven a safe harbor for white supremacists, which accounts for the overwhelmingly pale cast of its legions.
It is the combination of Christian nationalism and white supremacy that constitutes the gravest threat to the constitutional rule of law that governs our nation. Look no further than Jan. 6, 2021.
Who is Hendricks? He is an ordained minister, a former seminary president and currently a professor dividing his time between Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He self-identifies as a “biblical scholar by profession, training and dedication.”
He begins “Christians Against Christianity” with a brief reflection upon his own Christian nurture, a summary of his Christian credentials. He then discloses two primary biblical texts that form his interpretative lens of scripture.
The first is Matthew 22:36-39, Jesus’ charge to love God and neighbor. The second is Matthew 25:31-46, the parable of the sheep and goats, where judgment is based upon showing compassion to the “least of these.”
These are fixtures of fealty in Hendricks’ hierarchy of biblical values; they are standards of a more excellent way that should measure every public policy, and every deed in the public square; they also happen to be the standards most likely surrendered by right-wing Christians who are prone to forsake principle in exchange for power, privilege and protection.
Eight chapters follow in which Hendricks addresses a gamut of issues that pit Christians against Christianity. Each chapter provides vivid illustrations and cogent historical background.
The contentious issues that fuel Christian feuding include: poverty, economic disparities, racial discord, and tea party politics (Chapter 2); the biblical concept of social justice (Chapter 3); human sexuality and same-sex marriage (Chapter 4); immigrants, refugees and border policy (Chapter 5); pro-choice, pro-life and obsession with abortion (Chapter 6); God-lovers, gun lovers and the NRA (Chapter 7); and labor unions, big business and the rise of Christian libertarianism (Chapter 8).
Hendricks dissects each with skill and precision. Always he returns to the biblical litmus test: Is love of God and love of neighbor asserting itself; are the “least of these,” the most needy, the most wounded and vulnerable, getting the attention and respect they merit?
Who are the prominent public faces of right-wing evangelicals? Hendricks’ highlight reel includes the likes of Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Pat Robertson, Robert Jeffries, Ralph Reed, James Dobson and Paul White. One religious scholar called this group the “court evangelicals” of the Trump administration.
The list goes on, but Hendricks doesn’t overly dwell upon these. He is just as likely to speak of the Sacramento pastor who lamented that more people didn’t die after the mass shooting at Pulse, the Orlando gay nightclub, in 2016; or the NRA president who declared it her job to fight against gun control measures because, as “a Christian,” it is her job to “save” America.
Hendricks writes with the passion of a prophet and the touch of a poet. He recognizes the powerful role right-wing evangelicals play in electoral politics that determine the health and well-being of our country; yet he decries the parade of faith that has become a perfidious prop for a political party. All too often the right-wing camp of evangelicals is found to be mean-spirited, divisive and appallingly devoid of love for their neighbor.
It is not the intent of Hendricks to convert the right-wing converted; he is writing to expose the poverty of their moral authority. As Hendricks measures the Christianity of Christ and that of right-wing evangelicals, he recognizes the widest possible differences. This really isn’t a new development. Twice Hendricks reminds his readers of Jesus quoting the prophet Isaiah: “This people honors me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me …” (Mark 7:6).
As a seasoned scholar, Hendricks’ writing is engrossing, well measured, and meticulously footnoted. He offers an insightful read both for veterans of America’s culture wars, and for the befuddled who feel caught in the crossfires. It is also suited for concerned citizens, faith-professing or not, who seek to better understand the critical role religion plays in determining weal or woe for the commonwealth of our great nation.
John P. Gardner is the retired senior minister at Plymouth Congregational Church.