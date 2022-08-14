The following books on Hollywood and filmmaking are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Church Of Baseball: The Making Of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings, And A Hit”
by Ron Shelton
The award-winning screenwriter and director of the cult classic “Bull Durham,” the breakthrough 1988 film about a minor league baseball team, brings to life the making of this beloved American movie, explaining the rarely revealed ins and outs of moviemaking.
“Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence”
by Ken Auletta
A biography of the disgraced Hollywood mogul looks at both his meteoric rise and how he used his position to indulge his sexual appetites for decades before facing a swift and dramatic downfall.
“Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy”
by Erich Schwartzel
An eye-opening and deeply reported narrative that details the surprising role of the movie business in the high-stakes contest between the U.S. and China.
“Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road”
by Kyle Buchanan
An oral history of the film that has been hailed as the greatest action movie ever made features interviews with the cast and crew, including director George Miller and stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.
“From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy”
by Scott Meslow
This history of the golden era of the romantic comedy features exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers of beloved films from “When Harry Met Sally” to “Crazy Rich Asians.”
“The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act”
by Isaac Butler
In this must-read for any fan of Broadway or American film, a critic and theater director chronicles the history of method acting – an enthusiastic and engaging story of creative discovery and the birth of classic Hollywood.