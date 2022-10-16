Maplewood Mennonite Church will be the site of a book release party today for Teresa Aeschliman’s “What to Do When God Shows Up.”
The children’s book tells the story of Aeschliman’s sister, Pauline Holsopple, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a 1972 car accident.
According to a news release about the book, Holsopple “turned 30 in the ICU at ... Parkview Memorial Hospital. Her family expected this to be the last birthday they would celebrate for her.”
This fall, she celebrated her 80th birthday.
She and her late husband, Paul, were co-owners of The Anchor Room Christian Bookstore.
The book details Pauline’s crisis and the miracle of her full recovery from the point of view of her sister, who was 7 at the time.
“As a young child, I was profoundly impacted by what was happening to Pauline,” Aeschliman said. “Being part of a family with a practice of turning to God in both celebratory times and in times of desperation has been the foundation of my faith.”
“What to do when God Shows Up” is intended to prompt both children and adults to tell the stories of how God shows up in their lives.
Today’s event combines the book release/signing with a celebration of Pauline’s 80 years. Copies of the book will be available for $18 hardcover and $10 paperback. It is also available through the websites of Friesen Press, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million.