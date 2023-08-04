These coming-of-age works of fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Old Enough”
by Haley Jakobson
When her best friend from childhood gets engaged, college sophomore Savannah Henry is pulled back into a history she had just barely begun to heal from while falling in love with Wes, a sweet, nonbinary classmate.
“The Rachel Incident”
by Caroline O’Donoghue
Roommates and best friends Rachel and James, trying to maintain a bohemian existence while Ireland is in chaos, find their fates intertwined with a married professor, with whom Rachel falls in love, and his glamorous, well-connected bourgeois wife through a series of secrets and compromises.
“Night’s Edge”
by Liz Kerin
Tired of being her mother’s keeper, 20-something Mia, longing for a life where she doesn’t have to worry about anyone discovering their terrible secret, meets a rebellious musician who gives her a way to leave home. It might be her only chance of getting out alive.
“The Unbreakable Heart of Oliva Denaro”
by Viola Ardone
Set in 1960s Sicily and based on a true story, this coming-of-age novel follows 15-year-old Oliva Denaro who, fending off an unwanted courtship, fights for her independence. This captures the attention of both the Pope and the nation’s president, transforming life for all Italians.
“The Great
Reclamation”
by Rachel Heng
A sweeping novel set in Singapore during the years leading up to its independence from British colonial rule focuses on one young boy from a rural fishing family and the love story that will shape his life and complicate the fate of his larger community.
“Now Is Not the Time to Panic”
by Kevin Wilson
Twenty years after secretly causing panic in her hometown through the written word and artwork, along with a fellow loner named Zeke, famous author, mom and wife Frances Eleanor Budge gets a call that brings her past rushing back, threatening to upend everything.