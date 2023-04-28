The following debut works of fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Golden Spoon”
by Jessa Maxwell
During her annual televised baking competition on her Vermont estate, celebrated baker Betsy Martin, hailed as “America’s Grandmother,” finds murder in the mix when a body is discovered, and everyone is a suspect.
“Stone Cold Fox”
by Rachel Koller Croft
After years of perfecting the art of the con, Bea sets her sights on Collin Case, heir to one of the country’s wealthiest families. But Collin’s childhood best friend stands in her way, forcing her into a cat-and-mouse game that becomes a matter of life and death.
“The God of Endings”
by Jacqueline Holland
A lonely artist heading an elite fine arts school for children in 1984, Collette LeSange, an immortal beauty who has endured centuries of turmoil and heartache, finds her life upended by the arrival of a gifted child from a troubled home and her own mysteriously growing hunger.
“Hungry Ghosts”
by Kevin Jared Hosein
After a young man from the poorest part of Trinidad goes missing during the end of British colonialism, a farmhand is offered a generous stipend to become a watchman and determine what happened to the missing man.
“In Memoriam”
by Alice Winn
Henry Gaunt, a student at an idyllic boarding school in the English countryside, is relieved to escape his feelings for fellow student Sidney Ellwood when he enlists to fight in World War I, but is horrified when all his classmates join him.
“The Bandit Queens”
by Parini Shroff
After the disappearance of her husband, Geeta is considered a “self-made” widow. When other women in the village ask her for help in getting rid of their own no-good husbands, she must decide how far she is willing to go to protect her fearsome reputation and the life she’s built.