These books on nature are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Urban Jungle: The History and Future of Nature in the City” by Ben Wilson
This dramatic human story of nature and the city and the impact of climate change offers the joys of history – how backyard gardens spread exotic species all over the world, how war produces biodiversity – alongside a fantastic vision of the lush green cities of our future.
“The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms That Sustain Life” by Johan Eklof
A conservationist and bat scientist urges us to appreciate natural darkness, its creatures and its unique benefits for the sake of the environment, our own well-being and all life on earth.
“A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds” by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal
A captivating drama from the front lines of the race to save birds set against the devastating loss of one third of the avian population.
“The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from Landscapes of Wonder, Peril, and Hope” by David Quammen
In this inspiring collection of essays, the acclaimed author journeys to places where civilization meets raw nature and explores the challenge of balancing the needs of both.
“Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite” by Dean King
This book presents the dramatic and uplifting story of legendary outdoorsman and conservationist John Muir’s fight to save Yosemite National Park from predatory mining, tourism and the logging industry.
“The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance” by Dan Egan
Investigates the past, present and future of phosphorus, exploring the alarming reality that diminishing access to phosphorus poses a threat to the food system worldwide, risking conflict and even war.