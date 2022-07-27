The following books on pets are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog: The Making of a Super Athlete”
by Lynne Cox
Recognizing and celebrating all forms of athleticism in others, human or otherwise, the author, who set open-water swimming records all over the world, shares the story of Al, an adorable but untrainable chocolate Newfoundland who realizes her true potential as a highly specialized water rescue dog.
“The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital”
by Dr. Doug Mader
A renowned veterinarian delivers a stirring account of his fight to protect his animal patients and human staff amid the dangerous realities of inner-city life and the Los Angeles riots – and a celebration of the remarkable human-animal bond.
“Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave”
by Meredith May
After the author adopts Edie, a sweet golden retriever puppy, she is faced with an unusually anxious and fearful dog, and embarks on an unforgettable journey to fix Edie, learning lessons about selflessness and unconditional love as she realizes that maybe Edie is secretly the one doing the saving.
“Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life With 600 Rescue Animals”
by Laurie Zaleski
An inspiring and moving memoir of the author’s turbulent life with 600 rescue animals and how she founded her animal sanctuary after a heartbreaking loss.
“Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy”
by Zazie Todd
Based on the latest science, an animal behavior expert addresses every stage of your cat’s life and offers surprising and effective advice for even the most experienced cat owner.
“Forever Home: The Inspiring Tales of Rescue Dogs”
by Traer Scott
Photographs of rescue dogs and their heartwarming and inspirational stories – a celebration of pet rescue and adoption in all its forms.