These works of biographical fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Lipstick Bureau”
by Michelle Gable
In 1944 Rome, newlywed Niki Novotná, recruited by a new American spy agency to establish a secret branch, assembles a scrappy team of artists, forgers and others, using this work to escape the devastating truths about the family she left behind in Czechoslovakia and a future with her controlling American husband.
“The American Adventuress: The Heiress from New York Who Dazzled London”
by C.W. Gortner
This cleverly imagined story of Jenni Jerome Churchill, mother of Winston, introduces a woman born into wealth and scandal who lived an unconventional life full of defiance, enshrining her as an American adventuress.
“The Woman With the Cure”
by Lynn Cullen
In 1940s and’50s America, where polio is as dreaded as the atomic bomb, Dr. Dorothy Horstmann, as some of the world’s best minds race against each other to find a vaccine, must decide what is forgivable, and how much should be sacrificed, in pursuit of the cure.
“The Lindbergh Nanny”
by Mariah Fredericks
In 1932 New Jersey, Lindbergh nanny Betty Gow, after toddler Charles Lindbergh Jr. is kidnapped, becomes a suspect in the eyes of both the media and public, and must find the truth in order to clear her name and find justice for the child she loves.
“Jacqueline in Paris: A Novel”
by Ann Mah
During her college year abroad in postwar Paris, Jacqueline Bouvier witnesses, beneath the city’s glitter and luminous beauty, the beginning of the political environment that will shape the rest of her life – and that of her future husband.
“The Invincible Miss Cust”
by Penny Haw.
An inspiring and heartwarming story based on the real life of Aleen Isabel Cust, who defied her family and society to become Britain and Ireland’s first female veterinary surgeon.