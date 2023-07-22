These works of friendship fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Two Wars and a Wedding”
by Lauren Willig
As the Spanish- American War begins, archaeologist Betsy Hayes joins the Red Cross in search of her former best friend and follows Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders straight to the heart of the fighting, where dark memories of her last war resurface and her need to protect old and new friends intensifies.
“The Air Raid Book Club”
by Annie Lyons
In 1938 London as the Blitz begins, bookstore owner Gertie Bingham takes in a Jewish refugee, a headstrong teenage girl named Hedy. Together with neighbors and customers, they start an air raid book club to bolster people’s spirits and make connections to see them all through to brighter days.
“Excavations”
by Kate Myers
Four female colleagues on an archaeological site at the Megalopolis in rural Greece, each at a very different crossroad in their lives, are forced to become friends to make the discovery of a lifetime.
“The Gay Best Friend”
by Nicolas Didomizio
Domenic, stuck between his two warring best friends – a bride and groom hurtling toward their one perfect day – is finally ready to focus on something new: himself.
“Goodbye Earl”
by Leesa Cross-Smith
Four women take fate into their own hands in this big-hearted story of friendship, resilience and revenge on monstrous men.
“The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise”
by Colleen Oakley
An unforgettable pairing of a college dropout and an 84-year-old woman are on the run from the law in this story full of tremendous heart and humor.