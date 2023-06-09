These works of detective fiction
are newly available from the Allen County Public Library.
“You Know Her”
by Meagan Jennett
Becoming friends with Sophie Braam, Officer Nora Martin, new to the unwelcoming Bellair Police Department, begins to suspect something’s not quite right with the unnerving, enigmatic bartender. She discovers Sophie’s the serial killer terrorizing their small town, but wonders whether anyone will believe her.
“So Shall You Reap”
by Donna Leon
Assigned to investigate the murder of an undocumented Sri Lankan immigrant, Commissario Guido Brunetti must rely on gossip and the memories of people who knew the victim. As parts of the puzzle come together, a connection to his own youthful past turns out to be the final piece.
“The Shoemaker’s Magician”
by Cynthia Pelayo
When her husband, a homicide detective, discovers an obscure movie poster pinned on a mutilated corpse, Paloma knows the only person who can help solve this mystery is America’s most beloved horror host. But the closer she gets to him, the more the body count rises, threatening all she holds dear.
“The Poisoner’s Ring”
by Kelley Armstrong
In 1869 Edinburgh, modern-day homicide detective Mallory Atkinson, adjusting to her new life in Victorian Scotland as an undertaker’s assistant to Dr. Duncan Gray, investigates the case of a serial poisoner targeting men. All signs point to the grieving widows, the latest of which is Gray’s older sister.
“A Killer’s Game”
by Isabella Maldonado
After witnessing the murder of the chief of staff for a powerful New York senator, FBI agent and former military codebreaker Daniela Vega goes deep undercover to unravel a bizarre conspiracy where she must play a killer’s game alongside an assassin-turned-informant and there can only be one winner.
“Standing in the Shadows”
by Peter Robinson
In 1980, Nick Hartley, the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, sets out to find the truth, leading him down a dangerous path. Meanwhile in 2019, Detective Superintendent Alan Banks and his team are called in to investigate skeletal remains and must hunt down a killer.