These works of humorous fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Bookish People”
by Susan Coll
A perfect storm of comedic proportions erupts in a DC bookstore over the course of one soggy summer week when an independent bookstore owner tries to cancel an appearance by a renowned poet who has gotten into some hot water, but her events coordinator can’t pass up the opportunity to find out whether he is her biological father.
“Has Anyone Seen My Toes?”
by Christopher Buckley
An aging screenwriter in coastal South Carolina deals with stress from the pandemic by binge-eating and believing there’s a nefarious Russian influence on the local coroner’s race.
“The Book Haters’ Book Club”
by Gretchen Anthony
When Elliot, the co-owner of Over the Rainbow bookstore, suddenly passes away, his former business partner, reeling from grief, decides to sell the store to a giant developer, but her daughters and Elliot’s romantic partner conspire to save the store by any means necessary with surprising results.
“If This Book Exists, You’re in the Wrong Universe”
by Jason Pargin
In a city rife with interdimensional parasites, paranormal cults and vengeful teenage sorcerers, Dave, John and Amy take on a possessed child’s toy that entices impressionable wayward youth into murdering people and depositing their body parts inside of it.
“When Franny Stands Up”
by Eden Robins
In post-World War II Chicago, aspiring Jewish comedienne Franny Steinberg discovers that her comedy heals men’s pain and must summon the courage to find humor in her darkest trauma to break boundaries, discover her voice and heal her family through the power of laughter.
“The Lemon”
by S.E. Boyd
When the universally adored host of a culinary travel show is found dead in a Belfast hotel room in an apparent suicide, a group of friends, fixers, hustlers and opportunists vie to seize control of the narrative in this darkly hilarious and ultimately devastating interrogation of the underside of success and fame.