The following works on neuroscience are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain”
by Sara Manning Peskin
An acclaimed cognitive neurologist tells true accounts of patients who have been upended by molecules that hijack the brain and the diseases that form in their wake, from total loss of inhibitions to florid psychosis to compulsive lying.
“Dark and Magical Places: The Neuroscience of Navigation”
by Christopher Kemp
How the brain helps us to understand and navigate space – and why, sometimes, it doesn’t work the way it should.
“Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking”
by Leonard Mlodinow
The best-selling author of “Subliminal” tells us how extraordinary advances in psychology and neuroscience have proven that emotions are as critical to our well-being as thinking.
“How the Mind Changed: A Human History of Our Evolving Brain”
by Joseph Jebelli
This definitive account of how the human brain has evolved explores the development of memory, language, consciousness, intelligence, neurodiversity and emotions, and examines what the future may hold for our brains.
“Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise”
by Dana Suskind
A revelatory new look at the neuroscience of early childhood development and how it can guide us toward a future in which every child has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.
“Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence”
by James Bridle
A searching exploration of different kinds of intelligence – plant, animal, human, artificial – and how they transform our understanding of humans’ place in the cosmos.