These works of horror fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“A House With Good Bones”
by T. Kingfisher
Warned by her brother that their mother seems “off,” Sam visits and discovers a once-cozy home with sterile white walls, her mom a jumpy, nervous wreck and a jar of teeth hidden in the rose bushes.
“The Scourge Between Stars”
by Ness Brown
Acting captain of the starship Calypso Jaclyn Albright, tasked with keeping the last of humanity alive, reaches her breaking point when a new threat emerges, picking off crew members in a gruesome, bloody fashion. She must hunt down this intruder to make it back to their solar system alive.
“The Edge of Sleep”
by Jake Emanuel, Willie Block
A night watchman in a quiet coastal town, Dave Torres, plagued by twisted, unnerving dreams, discovers people all over the world are dying in their sleep and he, along with his ex-girlfriend, best friend and a nurse he just met, struggles to unravel the mystery before sleep overtakes them all.
“Lone Women”
by Victor Lavalle
In 1915, Adelaide Henry, after her secret sin killed her parents, sets out for Montana, dragging an enormous steamer trunk that’s locked at all times, to become one of the “lone women” taking advantage of the government’s offer of free land where she hopes to bury her past.
“Graveyard of Lost Children”
by Katrina Monroe
Thrown down a well by her mother as a baby for fear of being a “changeling,” Olivia Dahl is about to give birth to her own daughter and begins to worry she has inherited her mother’s demons.
“Piñata”
by Leopoldo Gout
Returning to New York with her daughters after supervising the renovation of an ancient abbey in Mexico, Carmen Sanchez soon discovers that something evil and unexplainable has followed them home – and it may already be too late to escape what’s been awakened.