These works on music history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-hop”
by Jonathan Abrams
Drawing on more than 300 interviews over three years with DJs, executives, producers and artists, a New York Times best-selling author offers the most comprehensive account to date of hip-hop’s rise, conveying the drive, the stakes and the relentless creativity that ignited one of the greatest revolutions in modern music.
“Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation”
by Steven Hyden
A leading music journalist’s riveting chronicle of how beloved band Pearl Jam shaped the times, and how their legacy and longevity have transcended generations.
“Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story”
by Joe Coscarelli
Drawing on years of reporting, more than 100 interviews, dozens of hours in recording studios and immersive ride-alongs, a culture reporter for the New York Times delves into the flashy and fast-paced world of Atlanta rap, in this epic of art, money, race, class and, sometimes, salvation.
“Chuck Berry: An American Life”
by R. J. Smith
This definitive biography of the legendary performer and rock pioneer examines his St. Louis childhood and his transformative effect on American culture, as well as the more troubling aspects of his public and private lives.
“Musical Revolutions: How the Sounds of the Western World Changed”
by Stuart Isacoff
From the critically acclaimed author of “Temperament,” a narrative account of the most defining moments in musical history – classical and jazz – all of which forever altered Western culture.
“The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-topping Hits That Reveal the History of Pop Music”
by Tom Breihan
Featuring the greatest pop artists of all times, this fascinating narrative of the history of popular music through the lens of the Billboard Hot 100, which began in 1958, reveals a remarkably fluid and connected story of music that is as entertaining as it is enlightening.