These works of historical fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Secret Book of Flora Lea”
by Patti Callahan Henry
When she receives a rare book linked to the disappearance of her sister, Flora, in 1939, Hazel believes this is a sign Flora is still alive after all these years. Hazel embarks on a feverish quest, revisiting long-dormant relationships and bravely reopening wounds from the past to find the truth.
“Clytemnestra”
by Costanza Casati
After her husband starts the Trojan War to bring her sister back, Clytemnestra begins an affair with Aegisthus and plots to kill her husband for sacrificing their daughter in this retelling of the classic Greek tragedy.
“Flags on the Bayou”
by James Lee Burke
Accused of murder, an enslaved woman goes on the run with an abolitionist schoolteacher in the fall of 1863, dodging constables and slave catchers.
“The Dark Edge of Night”
by Mark Pryor
In 1940 Paris, Police Inspector Henri Lefort is ordered by the Gestapo to find a missing neurologist. He discovers the wayward scientist’s experimental work is connected to children being taken from orphanages and vows to stop these atrocities, risking the wrath of the SS and the Gestapo.
“Crook Manifesto”
by Colson Whitehead
A furniture store owner and ex-grifter leaves the straight and narrow path when he needs Jackson 5 tickets for his daughter in 1971 Manhattan.
“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”
by Lisa See
Sent into an arranged marriage, Tan Yunxian is forbidden to continue her work as a midwife-in-training as well as see her forever friend, Meiling. Tan is ordered to act like a proper wife and seeks a way to continue treating women and girls from every level of society in 15th century China.