These works of fantasy are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Witch King”
by Martha Wells
After being murdered, and with his consciousness confined in an elaborate water trap, Kai- Enna wakes to a lesser mage attempting to harness his magic to his own advantage. He gathers his allies to discover why he was imprisoned and how the world has changed since his assassination.
“The Book That Wouldn’t Burn”
by Mark Lawrence
Two strangers – a boy who has lived his whole life trapped within a book-choked chamber and a girl who has spent hers out on the Dust, where nightmares stalk and no one goes – find their stories spiraling around each other, across worlds and time.
“Psyche and Eros”
by Luna McNamara
Enlisted by Aphrodite to deliver a cruel curse to Psyche, princess of Mycenae, Eros, god of desire, accidentally pricks himself with the arrow intended for Psyche and is doomed to yearn for a woman who will be torn from him the moment their eyes meet.
“Dragonfall”
by L. R. Lam
A thief steals a powerful artifact from a tomb and unwittingly awakens the last male dragon foretold to save his race in the first novel of a magical new series from the author of the Pacifica novels.
“Twice Cursed”
edited by Marie O’Regan, Paul Kane
Dark magic runs rampant in this short story anthology of traditional and reimagined fairy tale curses retold by the best names in fantasy.
“Tress of the Emerald Sea”
by Brandon Sanderson
Stowing away on a ship to seek the sorceress of the deadly Midnight Sea to save her friend, Tress must decide whether she’s willing to leave her simple life behind and make her own place sailing a sea where a single drop of water can mean instant death.