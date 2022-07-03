The following books on love and marriage are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Please Don’t Say You’re Sorry: An Empowering Perspective on Marriage, Separation, and Divorce from a Marriage-Loving Divorce Attorney”
by Nicole Sodoma
With a generous dose of humor, a divorce attorney dispenses empowering advice to help sustain a real and happy marriage, recognize when that’s just not possible, and know what to expect and do from there.
“If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing”
by Kathleen Buhle
The former wife of Hunter Biden discusses the heartbreaking collapse of her marriage, which ended in 2017 amid his then-secret struggles with addiction, and her own journey of self-discovery to reclaim her identity.
“This Is Not a Pity Memoir”
by Abi Morgan
Set over the course of two years, an award-winning screenwriter and playwright, in this moving story of love and family, shares how she, after her husband woke up from a medically induced coma, had to care for someone who believed she was an impostor.
“Us: Getting Past You and Me to Build a More Loving Relationship”
by Terrence Real
In this groundbreaking book, a renowned family therapist and marriage counselor, using psychology, history and stories from actual couples he’s counseled, offers a new set of science-backed relational skills shifting the focus of “me and you” to “us.”
“Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage”
by Heather Havrilesky
The author of the popular “Ask Polly” advice column on Substack takes an honest look at modern marriage and how it can be an effort that is challenging, taxing and deeply satisfying all at the same time.
“More Than Words: The Science of Deepening Love and Connection in Any Relationship”
by John Howard
An internationally recognized therapist, wellness expert and educator, drawing on cutting-edge research in a vast array of scientific fields, shows how to deepen love and connection in any relationship.