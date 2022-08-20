The following domestic thrillers are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Under Her Care”
by Lucinda Berry
Consulting on a brutal murder case involving an autistic boy – the son of a former Miss USA – local autism expert Casey Walker, as she tries to keep an open mind about his family’s dynamic, finds her understanding of the human condition shattered in ways she could never have imagined.
“The Blame Game”
by Sandie Jones
Naomi, a psychologist specializing in domestic abuse, wonders whether her own dark past is coming back to haunt her – and whether her clients aren’t the only ones in danger after her client’s file goes missing.
“Never Coming Home”
by Hannah Mary McKinnon
To cash in on his wife Michelle’s inheritance, Lucas Forester orders a hit on her and thinks things are going according to plan until a shocking photo and cryptic note show up on his doorstep.
“At the Quiet Edge”
by Victoria Helen Stone
Trying to rebuild her life in Kansas without her fugitive ex-husband, Lily Brown is thrust into a killer’s crosshairs when her tween son breaks into a storage unit and finds photos and news clippings about five long-missing girls.
“All the Dirty Secrets”
by Aggie Blum Thompson
Twenty-five years after losing one of her friends at a high school graduation beach party, a recently divorced mom watches the same thing happen to her daughter’s secret best friend and can’t help but believe the two deaths are somehow related.
“Can’t Look Away”
by Carola Lovering
Lonely and feeling out of place in their wealthy suburb, Molly, plagued by fertility issues, believes she’s finally found a friend in newcomer Sabrina, but soon discovers that this woman’s secrets are linked to her own, forcing her to confront an obsessive love from her past.