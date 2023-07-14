These works on neuroscience are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us”
by Susan Magsamen, Ivy Ross
Combining breakthrough research, insights from multidisciplinary pioneers and real-life stories, this authoritative guide to the new science of neuroaesthetics shows how the arts, from painting and dancing to expressive writing, architecture and more, are essential for improving physical and mental health.
“Nervous Systems: Brain Science in the Early Cold War”
by Andreas Killen
An acclaimed historian chronicles the rise of scientific research on the brain during the early Cold War era, exploring the complex circumstances surrounding the origins of our present-day fascination with this organ.
“Touch Matters: Handshakes, Hugs, and the New Science on How Touch Can Enhance Your Well-Being”
by Michael Banissy
An exploration of the new science behind our most underappreciated sense and why we need to harness the power of touch for our health and well-being.
“The Experience Machine: How Our Minds Predict and Shape Reality”
by Andy Clark
A widely acclaimed philosopher and cognitive scientist presents a provocative new theory that the brain is a powerful, dynamic prediction engine, mediating our experience of both body and world, which is one of the most significant developments in our understanding of the mind.
“Where We Meet the World: The Story of the Senses”
by Ashley Ward
Drawing on new research, a biologist explores how our senses interact with and regulate one another, and uncovers what we can learn from how other animals – and even bacteria – encounter the world.
“Psych: The Story of the Human Mind”
by Paul Bloom
Filled with humor, insight and memorable stories, this riveting new book about the science of the mind – and the story of us – based on one of Yale’s most popular courses of all time, reveals what psychology can tell us about the most pressing moral and political issues of our time.