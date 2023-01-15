These works of psychology are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood”
by Satya Doyle Byock
Utilizing personal storytelling, mythology, Jungian psychology, pop culture, literature and client case studies, a trailblazing psychotherapist explores the overlooked stage of Quarterlife – the years of adulthood between adolescence and midlife – and presents a compassionate road map to finding understanding, happiness and wholeness in adulthood.
“Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us”
by Rachel Aviv
Raising fundamental questions about how we understand ourselves in periods of crisis and distress, the author draws on deep, original reporting as well as unpublished journals and memoirs to write about people who have come up against the limits of psychiatric explanations for who they are.
“Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life”
by Dacher Keltner
From a foremost expert on the science of emotions and consultant to Pixar’s “Inside Out” comes a groundbreaking and essential exploration into the history, science and greater understanding of awe.
“The Fun Habit: How the Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life”
by Mike Rucker
Drawing on current research, accessible science and practical recommendations, this empowering and encouraging guidebook explains how you can build having fun into an actionable and effortless habit and why doing so will help you become a healthier, more joyful, more productive person.
“Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational”
by Michael Shermer
This work discusses how we should think about conspiracy theories, who believes them and why, and what we should do to combat dangerous conspiracism and reestablish trust in our democratic institutions, in the media and in one another.
“It’s Not Me, It’s You: Break the Blame Cycle. Relationship Better.”
by John Kim, Vanessa Bennett
Analyzing their own relationship, two renowned therapists help readers figure out theirs so they can work together to foster a healthy and long-term bond – one of communication, curiosity, patience and understanding.